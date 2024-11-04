Vice President Kamala Harris visits East Lansing ahead of Election Day

It’s less than 48 hours until voters are lining up for Election Day.

And in East Lansing, Michiganders we’re lining up outside to see Vice President Kamala Harris who made one last stop in the battleground state Sunday evening at Michigan State University's campus.

The lines were long outside of the Jenison Field House, but that didn't stop the supporters from showing out.

"It shows that people are ready for some change in our country," said Caitlin Sanders, a student at Michigan State. "Just ready to make sure that we keep growing as a country."

That message being sent was clear and coming from all levels. With candidates and leaders in the state pushing for the same ideas.

"Young people in the state of Michigan have the abilities to change the outcome of elections," said Elissa Slotkin, candidate for U.S Senator in Michigan. "You need to come into your powers.”

And those sentiments were portrayed by the Presidential Candidate herself, speaking about topics that have affected Michiganders in recent years.

Like what say the government has in decisions on a woman's body. Harris says she's ready to act on that for women.

"And when congress passes a bill to restore, the protections of Roe v. Wade," Harris said. "It ends with me as president of the United States gladly signing it into law.”

And with the rally being held in East Lansing, an area that knows the importance of gun control.

"We've had a lot of major tragedies on our campus in the past couple of years," said Sanders. "I want to vote and support people who support change when it comes to gun control legislation.”

A point of contention for some voters in Michigan is the ongoing war in Gaza. Which Harris says she wants to put an end too.

"This year has been difficult specifically given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and civilian displacement in Lebanon," Harris said. "It’s devastating, and as President I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza."

With just two days until the election the eyes of the nation and candidates continue to come to Michigan. As Donald Trump expects to have one last rally himself in Grand Rapids on Monday.

