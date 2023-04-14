Update: Allegan Co. wildfire fully contained

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Clyde Township Fire Department gave FOX 17 an update Friday afternoon on the wildfire burning in Allegan County— crews now have the fire fully contained.

The wildfire started Wednesday in the Bravo Managed Hunt Unit of the Allegan State Game Area.

Crews responded to 56th Street and 113th Avenue just before 2 p.m. that day.

Fire officials did evacuate six homes for a short period of time Wednesday that were in the path of the wildfire.

The Clyde Township Fire Department says crews were able to stop the fire about 600 yards from the evacuated homes.

They were able to get the fire mostly under control Wednesday evening as the relative humidity started to rise and high winds slowed down.

The department listed 13 different agencies that responded to the wildfire and helped get it under control, along with three organizations that donated food and water to crews as they worked.

At least 80 officials were involved, along with a fire spotter airplane, DNR tractor plow units, UTV water units, Jeeps, brush trucks, 6x6 water units, pumpers and tankers and a rescue unit.

In total, the wildfire burned 303 acres, including a small amount of private property.

The Clyde Township Fire Department says the fire did not damage any homes nor did it cause any reported injuries.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

