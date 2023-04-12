Crews battle 500-acre wildfire in Allegan Co.

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First responders are battling a large wildfire in Allegan County's Clyde Township.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire is covering about 500 acres, according to the Clyde Township Fire Department.

Clyde Township Fire Department

The department also tells FOX 17 the flames are mostly on DNR land in the Allegan State Game Area.

Overall, the Allegan State Forest covers more than 50,000 acres, providing a space for people to hunt, fish, hike and relax among other outdoor activities.

We are still working to learn when the fire started and what caused it.

** This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene to bring you updated information. **

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube