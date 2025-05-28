Unique art gallery showcases student talent at Camping World in Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A unique art show was held Tuesday night, showcasing the creativity of local students in an unlikely venue – Camping World. Proud parents and teachers gathered to applaud the artistic efforts of their children.

The event was made possible through a partnership with Camping World, where General Manager Cyle Slater commissioned the volunteer work of students across Byron Center schools.

The artwork now hanging in a lounge area of the business depicts camping scenes from both around Michigan and the country, including the Mackinac Bridge, the Great Lakes, and the Grand Canyon.

Slater shared his appreciation for the students' work. "To see what they did on a wall somewhere that's publicly displayed, I think that's awesome," he said.

About 60 students from Countryside, Brown, and Heritage Elementary schools, Nichols Intermediate, West Middle, and Byron Center High School all took part.

Among the young artists was Mia McDowel, a seventh grader at West Middle School. She expressed her enthusiasm for her work, stating, "I did the Grand Canyon. So I did like all the mountains."

Art teacher Rachael Ambroso from Brown Elementary highlighted the importance of the event, saying, "Having the kids participate at different grade levels was really awesome." She emphasized the unity and community spirit fostered by the involvement of students from elementary to high school.

Slater also remarked on the company's connection to the community, noting, "It's a really quality display of how thankful we are to be part of the community, and I hope that the community is thankful that we're here."

