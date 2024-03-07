Ultimate Sports Show back in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ultimate Sports Show is back in Grand Rapids starting Thursday (March 7th) and running through Sunday (March 10th) at DeVos Place.

Here's your chance to have a good time indoors and see the latest in outdoor gear along with almost 100 seminars on five different stages, including"Lake Ultimate", the 110,000-gallon indoor lake.

Several headliners from the outdoor community are also scheduled to appear throughout the weekend including Mark and Jack Romanack from Fishing 411 TV.

And you will also have a chance to help out the community this week, because on Thursday onlyyou can bring in at least six non-perishable food items to the front of DeVos Place and you can get into the show for free. The food will be collected by the Michigan Sportsman Against Hunger to be donated to areaorganizations.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children (ages 6-14).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube