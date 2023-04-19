Two West Michigan mayors redefine 4-20 Day as 'Talksooner Day'

WEST MICHIGAN — One day before April 20, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally issued proclamations to "change the narratives" of 4-20 Day, which is commonly recognized in cannibus culture as an unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana.

In an effort to encourage parents to have more informal conversations with kids about marijuana use, Bliss and McNally are redefining the day as "Talksooner Day."

“Healthy youth foster healthy families and communities, and this is a uniquely positive, progressive and collaborative way many voices and perspectives can unite around prevention for the greater good,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

While Michigan adults can legally use marijuana, the mayors say it's still unsafe and illegal for teenagers to use marijuana.

In their proclamations, Bliss and McNally both cited a recent report from Profile for Healthy Youth, which revealed that marijuana is among the top five trending drugs used by teens, along with alcohol, e-cigarettes and vape, tobacco, and opiods.

Talksooneris an initiative driven by Lakeshore Regional Entity, local nonprofit supporting the mental and behavioral health needs for people in Kent, Muskegon, Oceana, Allegan, Ottawa and Lake counties.

Parents can go to Talksooner for resources, helping them have conversations with children and young teens. Parents are especially encourage to have frequent, informal conversations with kids about marijuana and other drugs.

"I've seen firsthand the calamitous effect youth substance use can have on families in our communities," said Grand Haven Mayor McNally. "This is why the City of Grand Haven is pleased to join in this effort to change the narrative

LRE serves both Grand Rapids and Grand Haven, and the nonprofit thanked the city leaders for their support.

“These proclamations are another step in creating broader awareness and support of parents – a child’s first teacher – in having these important, ongoing conversations with their children,” said Amy Embury, Preventation Manager with LRE. “Changing the narrative of 4-20 Day to Talksooner Day is a visible and symbolic way to do just that.”

