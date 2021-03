DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Public safety officials have released an update on the Dowagiac fire that broke out on East Telegraph Street yesterday morning.

The Dowagiac Fire Department has identified Gregory Alan Heron, 36, and Dolly Sue Waterson, 36, as the victims in Thursday’s fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is believed to have been the result of an accident.

READ MORE: Fire in Dowagiac kills two

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube