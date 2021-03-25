Fire in Dowagiac kills two

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — According to the Dowagiac Fire Department and Wayne Twp. Fire Department a structure resulted in the death of two people this morning.

Despite aggressive efforts by search and rescue operations two people had succumbed to fire conditions located in an upstairs room.

The investigation reveals that the fire started on the ground floor before rapidly spreading in the house and blocking the stairs (which was the only access point).

No smoke detectors were at the residence and names are being held pending family members notification and pathology examinations.

Though the cause of the fire is pending it is determined accidental.

Also assisting at the fire was the Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, SEMCO Gas, Midwest Energy, and American Electric Power.