Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire in Dowagiac kills two

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
file photo
generic fire photo
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 17:08:29-04

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — According to the Dowagiac Fire Department and Wayne Twp. Fire Department a structure resulted in the death of two people this morning.

Despite aggressive efforts by search and rescue operations two people had succumbed to fire conditions located in an upstairs room.

The investigation reveals that the fire started on the ground floor before rapidly spreading in the house and blocking the stairs (which was the only access point).

No smoke detectors were at the residence and names are being held pending family members notification and pathology examinations.

Though the cause of the fire is pending it is determined accidental.

Also assisting at the fire was the Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, SEMCO Gas, Midwest Energy, and American Electric Power.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time