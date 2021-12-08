Two missionaries from Oceana County among those freed in Haiti

HART, Mich. — FOX 17 has learned that two of three missionaries kidnapped by a Haitian gang who were freed over the weekend are from West Michigan.

Hart Mayor Vicki Platt says a family member confirmed two of the Oceana County residents were freed this weekend but does not know the names or ages of the missionaries.

Back in October, 17 missionaries were kidnapped while in Haiti, several of them from Hart in Oceana County. The mission trip wasn’t sponsored by the church but by Christian Aid Ministries based in Ohio.

The gang who kidnapped the missionaries has been seeking millions in ransom.

So far, five of the 17 have been freed.

