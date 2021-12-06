Missionary from West Michigan among those freed in Haiti

HART, Mich. — At least one of the missionaries released Monday after being kidnapped in Haiti is from West Michigan.

“At least one of our people here from West Michigan has been freed,” Pastor Ron Marks told Fox 17.

Marks added that he’s feeling a mix of emotions because not all of the missionaries from West Michigan have been released.

“It was encouraging, this latest news,” he said. “So, we’re trusting that we’ve got more good news to come. Definitely relief for us where we’re anticipating God to move and we don’t know the mind of God totally. We know God’s will. We’re trusting him and we’re happy that this has happened.”

Marks hasn’t had a chance to speak to the person who was released because he’s been getting information second- and thirdhand, he said.

Back in October, 17 missionaries were kidnapped while in Haiti, several of them being members of the Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County.

The mission trip wasn’t sponsored by the church; rather, the group was with Ohio-based missionary group Christian Aid Ministries.

READ MORE: West Michigan missionaries kidnapped in Haiti