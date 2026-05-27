Two keys, twice the joy: Lori's Voice hosts first double van giveaway

WALKER, Mich — Two families in West Michigan received new rides Wednesday, thanks to the nonprofit Lori's Voice.

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As part of the organizations first double van giveaway, "Keys to Independence", two accessible vehicles were gifted at Millennium Park to the Sprague family in Wyoming and the Garcia family in Casnovia.

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Jaelyn and Duane Sprague called the gift of a converted vehicle with a Turney Evo seat lift "absolutely life-changing". The van will be able to grow with their three-year-old son Caden, who has spina bifida.

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The Garcia family said their new fully converted van with a ramp for wheelchair access means "freedom". Alexis, 13, has special needs and uses a wheelchair.

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Lori's Voice began this program in 2021 to provide free accessible vehicles to families of children with special needs.

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Since then, Lori’s Voice has given away nine vehicles. Wednesday's event marks vehicle number ten and eleven.

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Founded in 2012 , Lori’s Voice has helped hundreds of families cover the cost of specialized medical equipment, vehicles, therapies, home renovations and costs not typically covered by insurance . The organization has provided financial assistance in excess of $3.5 million dollars since its inception and served over 800 children in Michigan.

To learn more about Lori's Voice, click here.

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