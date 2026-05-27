Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPay It Forward

Actions

Two keys, twice the joy: Lori's Voice hosts first double van giveaway

Two families received accessible vehicles as part of "Keys to Independence"
Caden and Alexis side by side.png
WXMI/Janice Allen
Caden (left) and Alexis (right) celebrate with family after being gifted an accessible vehicle by Lori's Voice.
Caden and Alexis side by side.png
lv caden 2.jpg
lv alexis pic 1.jpg
lv alexis 2.jpg
lv caden fam.jpg
lv alexis pic.jpg
lv van 2.jpg
lv car.jpg
lv caden.jpg
lv van.jpg
lv van pics.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WALKER, Mich — Two families in West Michigan received new rides Wednesday, thanks to the nonprofit Lori's Voice.

lv caden.jpg

As part of the organizations first double van giveaway, "Keys to Independence", two accessible vehicles were gifted at Millennium Park to the Sprague family in Wyoming and the Garcia family in Casnovia.

lv alexis pic 1.jpg

Jaelyn and Duane Sprague called the gift of a converted vehicle with a Turney Evo seat lift "absolutely life-changing". The van will be able to grow with their three-year-old son Caden, who has spina bifida.

lv caden fam.jpg

The Garcia family said their new fully converted van with a ramp for wheelchair access means "freedom". Alexis, 13, has special needs and uses a wheelchair.

lv alexis pic.jpg

Lori's Voice began this program in 2021 to provide free accessible vehicles to families of children with special needs.

lv van.jpg

Since then, Lori’s Voice has given away nine vehicles. Wednesday's event marks vehicle number ten and eleven.

lv car.jpg

Founded in 2012 , Lori’s Voice has helped hundreds of families cover the cost of specialized medical equipment, vehicles, therapies, home renovations and costs not typically covered by insurance . The organization has provided financial assistance in excess of $3.5 million dollars since its inception and served over 800 children in Michigan.

To learn more about Lori's Voice, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Spotlight Awards

Healthcare Professionals First Responders Veterans