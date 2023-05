HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time kicks off this weekend and with that comes entertainment. One of the events is a tribute to Elton John by Elton Rohn.

The live show will have a similar look and feel of a real Elton John show. Rohn has performed at festivals around the country and his shows have sold out in major cities.

The show is happening at the Holland Civic Center Saturday from 7-9 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased for $45.