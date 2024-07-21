Trump rally wraps in downtown Grand Rapids, tens of thousands show up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The line to get into Van Andel Arena to see former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump speak stretched more than a mile.

At one point, FOX 17 is told the line went as far south as Martin Luther King Jr. FOX 17 is told at one time it even went over the freeway overpass.

In the afternoon, people at the back of the line say they were told by law enforcement that the doors had closed to Van Andel. The event was at capacity.

That was not the case, and it was a great disappointment to many who left the line.

“We were waiting in line, waiting in line. The state police came up and told us that at about 2:30 they closed the doors. Nobody else could get in. It was over. So a bunch of us got out of line, we start walking back. There’s probably thousands of us that come out. And now we get all the way up to where it’s getting close to the building, and we find out the line is still going,” John Abbott said.

John Abbott drove more than 250 miles from the Alpena area to see Trump speak. He says he's frustrated he didn't even make it in to see the president.

"We'd have stayed in line. Now we can't go back and get in line because it's too far back," Abbott said.

Estimates given to FOX 17 claim more than 30,000 thousand people signed up to attend the event. Van Andel's capacity is 12,000.

Those who made it inside, liked what they heard.

“It was unbelievable, it was amazing, amazing,” Mary and John Riley said.

Mary and John Riley came all the way to Grand Rapids from South Carolina to see Trump speak. They were inspired to come after the attempt on his life a week ago at a rally in Pennsylvania.

“After he got shot, I was so proud of him. I tell ya, I’m not much of a crybaby. But it brought me to tears," John Riley said.

Not everyone in the crowd was a fan of Trump. A few people held signs in protest.

“Bad situation we’re gonna find ourselves in if this guy’s selected. Meaning, Trump," Bill Murphy of the Van Buren Dems said.

The streets were blocked for hours. Law enforcement's presence was felt.

One thing was made clear: though the busy Saturday in Grand Rapids eventually ended, the election is far from over.

“It’s amazing, it just shows people how much we love Trump. He’s our man,” Yvonne Krecun said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube