Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks infrastructure projects around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It seems like our state is always under construction, and just as spring flowers bloom, so do the orange barrels — becoming part of the Pure Michigan landscape.

I sat down with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to discuss several growing projects and changes for travelers coming in and out of West Michigan.

"We have an enormous amount of resources going into Michigan right now, really for every form of transportation," says Secretary Buttigieg.

Highways — roads — bridges — ports — and airports.

The list of infrastructure projects for Michigan… feels endless.

"We've been funding improvements to bridges, highways, even just local streets, trying to make them safer through grants to cities."

Now a Michigander himself, Secretary Buttigieg knows all about these weeds we call “orange barrels.”

"I've done my share of navigating around cones on 131-196," says Buttigieg. "I know that it can be a headache during the period when that construction is underway."

One new road getting attention is 28th Street. The Secretary recently announced $12M to upgrade storm drainage and surface infrastructure to prevent future flooding.

"Certainly anybody who's dealt with 28th street and when it's been flooded, knows what we're up against," explains Buttigieg.

MDOT says the plans including replacing the existing pump station which services Division Avenue and M-11 (28th Street) under two railroad bridges.

MDOT further explains that the "current pump stations are outdated and cannot keep up with the capacity needed to address the standing water issues on Division Avenue and M-11 during high rainfall events."

In addition, they will also enhance existing storm water drainage systems within the project limits and rebuild the roadway.

MDOT says that the construction schedule has yet to be determined, and will depend on the distribution of the grant funds.

Now from bumpy roads, to smooth flights.

After several years of renovations, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport may feel like new, especially with the newly expanded Concourse A.

"It's a facility that a lot of people count on really across Western Michigan. I even use it sometimes to get up to Traverse City, depending on airfares," says Buttigieg, "We want to make sure they're positioned to grow."

In July of 2022, the Secretary announced $8.6M to install new passenger boarding bridges.

The funding came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure package signed by President Biden back in 2021.

Now, Secretary Buttigieg says he is very pleased to see that those eight bridges are now up and running.

Projects like these, are all part of the Secretary's goal to create a the best possible passenger experience.

"What we're trying to do is raise the floor and say there are certain things that it doesn't matter what airline you're on."

This April, new rules were passed that require airlines to grant an automatic refund if your flight is canceled or if you experience a major delay.

"In the past, there was a lot of fuzziness about how quickly an airline had to get you your money back, and often you had to ask and even haggle with the airline, in order to get what was really owed to you and should have been yours all along."

Now, if you pay by credit card, that money goes back on the card within 7 business days.

"All part of that bigger effort to make it easier and more convenient to fly," says Buttigieg.

If you want more information, you can go to flightrights.gov, where you can see exactly what to expect from your airline.

Looking ahead, Buttigieg says one of the departments next projects is to guarantee family seating.

Right now, some airlines make you pay extra to sit with your kids and Buttigieg hopes to soon be able to change that.

