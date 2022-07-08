Watch Now
Pete Buttigieg to visit Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport next week

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at Union Station in Washington, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Buttigieg met with transit and rail workers, as well as officials from Amtrak, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 08, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to make a stop in Grand Rapids next week.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) says Buttigieg will give a press conference at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Monday, July 11.

We’re told Buttigieg will speak about USDOT’s Airport Terminals Grant initiative and how it will bolster high-paying jobs and improve transportation for Grand Rapids residents.

