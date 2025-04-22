Thunderbird Raceway expands offerings to engage Muskegon community beyond racing

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Thunderbird Raceway in Muskegon, a popular destination for racing enthusiasts, is set to expand its offerings this season, mixing the thrill of racing with community-building activities.

Heidi Morell, the owner of the track established in 1958, shared plans for the upcoming season.

"We do get drivers from the Traverse City area, sometimes they come up from Ohio, Illinois. We have drivers from everywhere, which is nice," Morell said.

For the Smith family, racing at Thunderbird Raceway is a tradition that spans generations. Chuck Smith spoke about his family's history at the track, saying, "Since my grandpa started racing here, I think that was when they first started, in the 50s and 60s. My dad started racing here in the mid-80s."

WXMI The Smith family has three generations of racers that have come through Thunderbird Raceway.

Chuck now shares this passion with his son, Racer, who mentioned, "Because we have, like, a lot in common stuff. I'm just like barely, I'm kind of like him."

In addition to racing, Morell plans to utilize the space for community activities during the off-season.

"We are either going to have, like, classes for the little kids, or classes for the women that don't know how to jump start their battery in their car," Morell explained.

She also mentioned the possibility of hosting bands for afternoon performances.

The Raceway got the approval from Dalton Township in early Marchto create the expansion with certain requirements.

Extending racing hours until 11:45 p.m., as well as increasing the number of racing events to 25, to allow for more community events.

Sound levels would need to remain under 100 decibels as well.

Morell emphasized the importance of finding ways to support the raceway during slower months.

"I feel that in off-season one, you're not making any money; you're not bringing any money in," she said. "But there's got to be a way. There are 34 acres out here. Let's utilize it."

Spectator Scott Richmond sees the raceway as a venue for everyone in the community.

"So it's for everybody. Everybody come out and see whether it's the mothers, fathers, or the kids or something," Richmond said.

Chuck Smith described the unique thrill that racing offers.

"It's the only adrenaline rush you can get, whether you're racing or watching racing, and you can see a little bit of everything," he said. "You get destruction; You get winners; you get losers; you get drama."

The race season is set to begin on Saturday, April 26, with Morell hoping that "Sunday Fundays" will attract more locals to Thunderbird Raceway and foster greater community engagement.

