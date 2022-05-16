Three shootings reported in Grand Rapids over the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three shootings occurred in Grand Rapids over the weekend, leaving two people dead. According to police, it is believed that the shootings are not connected at this time.

The first incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday night at Kalamazoo Avenue near 44th street. Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Towne and Country Shopping Center. Two men were later taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, where one of them died. The other man admitted to the hospital is expected to survive.

Police later received calls of shots being fired in Eastown at the intersection of Wealthy Street and Ethel Avenue around 2:30 a.m. No one was injured from the gunfire. However, there was damage to local businesses, including a bullet hole that went through the front window of Eastown Sports Bar.

The third shooting happened Sunday morning on the city’s southeast side around 11 a.m., which left a forty-year-old man dead. The victim was found in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department. Information can also be reported anonymously through Silent Observer.

RELATED:



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube