Buildings and vehicles damaged after shooting at Wealthy St/Ethel Ave intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) officers responded to the sounds of shots being fired at the intersection of Wealthy Street/Ethel Avenue on Sunday morning.

According to GRPD, the incident occurred around 2:25 a.m. on May 15. Although there were no reported injuries, there was damage to businesses and vehicles that were located nearby. Officers were able to recover casings at the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact GRPD detectives at (616)-456-3380. Anyone who wishes to report information anonymously can do so through Silent Observer.

