1 dead, 1 injured after shooting

Posted at 3:15 AM, May 15, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating what lead up to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 11:15 near Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast. Grand Rapids Dispatch said they got 911 calls about someone possibly shot in a lot.

Officers said when they were investigating the shooting, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died from his injuries, another man arrived at the hospital around the same time with a gunshot wound although his injuries were non life threatening.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact detectives at the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

