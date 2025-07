MARSHALL, Mich. — Ohio-based energy company OPW, plans to permanently close all three of its Marshall Excelsior manufacturing facilities in Marshall, Michigan, next March.

The company notified the state of Michigan earlier this week about the closures, which will affect 70 employees.

According to the letter, workers have already been informed about the closures.

Employee separations are scheduled to begin in September.

