Thousands flock to Grand Haven, celebrating biggest day of Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Thousands of people came out Saturday for the biggest day of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven, celebrating the men and women who patrol our waters.

“We're taking pride and honoring our military and the people in the coastguard. It really is incredible to be a part of it,” said Lindsay Lyon.

Lyon has lived in Grand Haven for six years, and every year she looks forward to this annual festival. Her sister, Kristen Malecki, lives in New York, but takes the trip to Michigan every summer for the celebration. It’s the only time she comes to visit.

The event is not only a fun time for these sisters to get together, but also a way for them to pay their respects to those who serve and keep us safe.

“I'm a big fan of people who are in the service. Our grandfathers were in the service, I have a lot of friends who are in the service and give back to the community and the country,” said Malecki.

Shahim Wahid traveled to Grand Haven from Canada to experience the Coast Guard Festival for the first time.

“The Coast Guard does a phenomenal job. I see them in action to win, speeding down the boats and everything when I'm in the water so I know that they’re working really hard for this country,” said Wahid.

The estimated attendance for this year’s festival is 350,000 people! Sunday is the last day to attend. You can find a complete guide here.

