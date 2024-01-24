'They should be accountable'; Family pushes for justice one year after son found dead in EGR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Yolanda Walton describes her only grandson, Cahari Walton, as a protector who asked lots of questions.

“If he didn't see the reason, he wanted to know,” said Yolanda. “He needed to know and it needs to make sense.”

However, Yolanda now needs answers of her own.

“For me, it's the wondering [of] who? And why?” said Yolanda in an interview with FOX 17 on Tuesday.

Yolanda explains just after midnight on January 25, 2023, the 16 year old died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Where it happened and what led up to Cahari’s death remains under investigation but police in East Grand Rapids found him near the intersection of Lake Drive and Plymouth Road, across the street from Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital.

“You had to have an empty soul to commit a crime like that,” said Yolanda. “To shoot him in his head and dump him on the side of the road.”

According to Yolanda, whoever killed Cahari took away a young man who loved Mac and cheese and the New England Patriots. She misses his wit too and says nearly a year later, his family still struggles.

“He loved sports,” said Yolanda. “He loved he loved rap. He loved his mother. He loved his sisters.”

She added, “It changed our lives.”

Yolanda encourages anyone with information to speak up and give her most-asked questions needed answers. She says only then can Cahari’s loved ones begin to heal.

“He didn't deserve it and I think they should be accountable for it,” said Yolanda.

East Grand Rapids sent FOX 17 the following statement:

“East Grand Rapids Public Safety is working collaboratively with Grand Rapids Police Department detectives on this ongoing investigation. At this time, there are no updates for the community. Anyone with information is asked to contact EGRPS at 616.949.7010 or GRPD at 616.456.3380. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org [silentobserver.org].”

