Body found in East Grand Rapids identified as 16-year-old

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified.

The body of 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton was found with a head wound near Plymouth Avenue and Lake Drive before 1 a.m., according to the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department (EGRPSD).

We’re told the Grand Rapids resident attended Ottawa Hills High School.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this young man’s life and are working diligently to investigate his death so we can provide answers to his family,” says Det. Sgt. Scott Kolster. “We are asking anyone with information about this incident to reach out to our Public Safety Department or Silent Observer to help us find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

EGRPSD says they are working alongside the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to determine if Cahari’s death is related to reports of shots fired.

Those with information related to the incident are urged to connect with public safety officials at 616-949-7010 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

