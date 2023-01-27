Family remembers 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of the 16-year-old boy found dead in East Grand Rapids describes him as an outspoken teenager who cared deeply for his younger sisters.

Police identified Cahari Maurice Walton on Thursday.

“When I found out he passed away, a part of me died with him,” said Storm Walton, Cahari’s uncle. “It doesn’t feel real.”

According to Storm, his family learned about Cahari’s death after a report on the news prompted them to call police.

“Words can’t describe how special and how talented he really was especially in my eyes,” said Storm. “When I look at him I pretty much see a younger me who just wanted to do better in life and do amazing things in this world.”

Cahari most recently attended Ottawa Hills High School.

His uncle says he loved football and music, but made sure to put family first.

“He liked to have fun, but the other thing was he wanted to provide for his sisters, his mom,” said Storm.

Storm says their family is being as strong as possible.

He hopes they get answers that help them heal.

“It’s very tough for me,” said Storm. “I know it’s tougher for my sister, my nieces. We’re just pretty much leaving it to God now and praying that he gets justice.”

***Those with information related to the incident are urged to connect with public safety officials at 616-949-7010 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.***