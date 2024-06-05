'There's other people like you': 36 Years Since Grand Rapids' First Pride Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It was at the Monroe Center Amphitheater, now the Rosa Parks Circle in 1988, that Grand Rapids' first ever pride event was held. Now, 36 years later pride events have grown across the country and, they're still growing.

Aaminah Shakur, the Accessibility Coordinator for the Grand Rapids Pride Center was 13 years old when she went to the event. Explaining that her brother and herself stumbled upon the event, she felt at home almost instantly.

"My brother was like, there's other people like you!" explained Shakur.

Aaminah wasn't alone. As a crowd gathered around the now-Rosa Parks Circle, a community built on shared interests, was formed. “The general feeling was definitely, oh, this was great. I have a community. I have a community here," said Shakur.

Although the crowd was small compared to pride events today, rumblings of a tradition starting happened then, in 1988. “The energy down there was like, hey, we need to start something real here," explained Shakur.

Now, in 2024 pride events here in Grand Rapids are only getting bigger. This year's event marks 36 years of pride celebration in Grand Rapids. "Last year we were about 35,000. So you know, this year, it's gonna be even bigger.” expressed Shakur.

This year's pride festival will feature Big Freedia, a popular American rapper among the LGBTQ+ community.

While LGBTQ+ events can be political, Aaminah emphasizes that it can be, for everyone. “It's really just about letting people live and exist, you don't have to understand everything, to just allow people to exist freely, and with dignity.

To learn more about Pride events here in Grand Rapids click here. To donate or volunteer at the Grand Rapids Pride Center, click here.

