'Their Presence is Needed': Foster Home Seeks LGBTQ+ Parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Fostering a child brings on a lot of responsibility. Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services reported that the number of foster parents is declining.

As those numbers are on a decline, emphasis is put on LGBTQ+ foster parents entering the foster system.

Joel Bell, the Chief Programs Office at D.A. Blodgett St. Johns explains that emphasis.

“It's their presence as parents who are in the LGBTQ+ community, their presence is needed. Both for children who are LGBTQ+ themselves, but also just for all of the children in foster care," explained Bell.

For one set of foster parents, Clint and Michael McMurray, they already had plans on fostering before their wedding.

“Actually at our wedding, in lieu of gifts, we asked people to donate money towards our adoption fund," said Clint McMurray.

That's when Clint and Michael stumbled upon D.A. Blodgett St. Johns. After seeing the acceptance, of LGBTQ+ parents.

“Because, they even… In their advertising, as they show, you know, same-sex couples with their children,” explained Michael McMurray.

The McMurray family was connected with Kaden in 2020. Described as an energetic, humorous kid, Kaden has been deaf his whole life. For Clint, it was a perfect fit. “I've worked with deaf children for the past 20 years. So that's, that's actually why he got placed with us," said Clint.

When Kaden first arrived, he virtually had no language. A struggle, Kaden found help in his Dad's teaching during the Covid-19 Pandemic. "He went from not having any language to jumping up into like five reading levels," explained Michael.

Learning how to communicate with not only his parents but his peers, Kaden felt at home. “My colleagues will point out once in a while that they'll see him signing and go wow… He looks just like you," said Clint.

A perfect kid, for a perfect couple. Proving that perfection can overpower, discrimination.

“We're good people, we love you, we're going to take care of you. And even if you get mad at us, you're going to be okay, and you're still going to be safe," said Clint.

To learn more about fostering a child click here. To get involved and even volunteer for D.A. Blodgett St. Johns click here.

