'The house did it's job. It kept us safe last night,': Norton Shores homeowner reacts to Thursday night storm

NORTON SHORES. — Friday, thousands of Muskegon County residents found downed power lines and trees following Thursday night's storm.

The two enormous spruce trees that had provided shade to Mike Ford's Norton Shores home for 50 years were uprooted during the powerful storm.

"Pretty much as soon as the storm hit, I heard this weird sound I really can't describe it, and then it happened again," Ford explained. "My mom, she saw sparks and then I noticed the tree is right up against the window."

Ford noted the trees had served as more than just shade for his property over the decades.

"In fact this guy right here, the planes flying into the Muskegon County Airport would use it to line up on the runway. So they're going to be very disappointed," Ford said.

Dozens of properties across Muskegon County experienced damage, with Consumers Energy reporting thousands of customers without power throughout Friday.

Christine Campbell, another Norton Shores resident, was surveying the aftermath Friday morning.

"I tried to go down to Mt. Garfield [Road] and onto Lake Harbor [Road] and it was a no go. So we decided to get on our bikes and go for a ride. The damage is more severe than I thought it was," Campbell said.

Despite the extensive cleanup ahead, Ford says he's glad his home escaped any major structural damage.

"There are a few chunks of siding missing on the eave," Ford said. "The house did its job. It kept us safe last night."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

