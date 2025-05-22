The Attic After School: Empowering Wyoming youth through community and inspiration

WYOMING, Mich. — The Attic after-school program in Wyoming is offering local youth a supportive environment and an array of activities designed to help them develop and grow.

In operation for since 2009 and currently run by Jordan Stonehouse, the program has been a vital resource for students in grades 7 through 12.

John Bouret, a long-time attendee, credits the program for helping him discover his learning style. "Addict would also help you learn more about yourself, like with me, I learned more that I'm a hands-on learner, and now I'm doing construction," he said.

Stonehouse, who has led the program for the past five years, has personal ties to the work he does. "I wanted to be a part of the Attic and doing things like this because I was a teenager behind one of these doors not too long ago, and at a low point in my life, there were adults that scripted me for a better story," he shared.

The after-school program is open every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., providing a space for secondary school students.

Stonehouse expressed the importance of the program: "I love being a part of this, to get to see the lives of these young people take shape."

The Attic Jordan Stonehouse, has helped over 1000 students since taking over five years ago.

Stonehouse spoke about the misconceptions some people have about teenagers. "These young people are often misunderstood and labeled and can feel scary to people that don't spend time with them. And so that's why I love getting to do this," he explained.

The Attic also includes a Bouret, who is apart of the student leader program spoke about participant discussion on major societal issues, that is important to members.

"It's just like six kids from each school, and we all just talk about, like, the world, racism, like just things happening in the world," said Bouret.

In addition to its educational aspects, the Attic actively contributes to the community. Olivia Coykendall , another member of the program, reflected on their involvement, "You know, we got to create personal mission statements to help our community more. And I'm all about helping the community."

The program has established a resource room stocked with supplies for those in need, providing everyday essentials.

"We have, like, toothpaste, things for hair. We had a lot of lotion, um, we have, like, deodorant, male and female shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, even like cotton balls, band aids, toilet paper, things that you might even need in your like just for your household," said Coykendall.

WXMI The Attic in Wyoming is helping kids who might need it most.

Jordan Stonehouse remains committed to motivating the teenagers he works with. "That's the part that's exciting, is we're not here to just squash bad behavior. We're here to help spark curiosity in the minds of these kids, because they are not just the future; they're now," Stonehouse declared.

Looking ahead, the resource room will continue to serve the community throughout the summer on selected days. Stonehouse hopes to expand the program, possibly increasing the number of operational days next school year.

To volunteer or contribute to the non-profit you can visit their website here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube