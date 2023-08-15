Teens involved in death of Battle Creek student appear in court

The two teens accused of killing Battle Creek 17-year-old Jack Snyder in February, appeared in Calhoun County court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

“Mr. Chimner told me that Mr. Snyder offered them a ride home. I think it was 16 degrees out that night. He said he was just trying to be a nice guy and offer them a ride,” said Battle Creek Detective Brandin Hugget.

Based on interviews with 14-year-old Justice Chimner, and another teen who was 13 years old at the time, Hugget testified that both teens got into the backseat of Snyder’s car.

They proceeded to drive down Battle Creek Avenue toward Southwest Capital Avenue. Allegedly, that's when one of the teens told Jack to stop the car and reached forward to grab the keys from the vehicle.

“That's when a struggle ensued,” Hugget told the court.

He also testified that the 13-year-old said during their interview, he tried to tell Chimner not to shoot before getting out of the car.

“Mr. Chimner produced a firearm and believed that Jack was trying to retrieve a firearm from a small pouch that he had around him and that's when he shot twice,” Hugget explained.

The day before the shooting took place, they learned about a Snapchat conversation between the suspect and someone named “Spaz,” telling them that he would give them money if they stole a vehicle

According to Chimner's attorney, the conversation took place on the other suspect’s account.

While both attorneys argued their clients were just looking for rides home, Prosecuting Attorney Jim Jordan argued otherwise.

“The evidence suggests and through their statements points out that A, they were looking for a car to steal. At the time that incident happened, they formulated and the car was attempted to be stolen and the homicide occurred during that attempt,” he said.

The judge is still deciding whether or not this case will be bound over to circuit court.

