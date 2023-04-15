Kalamazoo Teenager hospitalized after shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Kalamazoo, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say they were called to the area Cobb Avenue and Elizabeth Street Friday night around 6:35.

Once on scene, they found the boy wounded in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspect ran off before they arrived and has not been identified.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

