Teen turns self in, faces attempted murder charges after Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect in a Battle Creek shooting turned himself in to police last week. Now he faces charges of attempted murder.

On Thursday, April 23, a 17-year-old voluntarily surrendered to police after several interviews with detectives, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. The teen was accompanied by her mother when he turned himself in.

The suspect remains in custody at the Calhoun County Juvenile Home, facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felony firearm.

Those charges stem from a shooting on April 19 near North McKinley Avenue and Capital Avenue where a 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were hurt. Both victims survived the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is still encouraged to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

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