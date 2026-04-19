Two teenagers hurt in Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers are recovering after a shooting early Sunday morning in Battle Creek.

Police received multiple calls of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. near North McKinley Avenue and NE Capital Avenue. Investigators determined a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were sitting in a parked car when it was struck by several rounds of gunfire.

Police say the victims drove themselves to a local hospital, where they were later listed in stable condition. Authorities believe this was an isolated incident, and say there is no ongoing threat the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

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