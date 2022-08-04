Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff confirmed that Landen Taggert, 17, was driving west on Peavine Street, in Pokagon Township, when the crash happened.

A falling tree branch landed on Taggert's car, said the sheriff, and the cab of the car was instantly damaged. The branch then spun into the roadway, and the car, still traveling in the same direction, struck a tree on the side of Peavine Street.

Emergency responders said the driver died from his injuries.

The Sheriff also clarified that a seatbelt was used and that alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

At this time, authorities continue to investigate.

