SWAT Standoff on Fuller Avenue: Roommate shares her experience from inside

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A residential block of Fuller Avenue turned into a scene of chaos on May 28th, when a man, 68 year old Chris Reimer allegedly brandished a shotgun during a confrontation with a former roommate.

The situation culminated in an eight-hour standoff with police. Following our initial report, another resident of the home, Victoria Taylor, reached out to provide additional insight.

Victoria Taylor, a roommate of Reimer for two months, recounts the day when a special response team lined Fuller Avenue on May 28.

"I got suspicious, looking through the people and I saw SWAT on the front lawn. At that point, he had locked himself in his bedroom," Taylor explained.

Court documents revealed that the standoff began after a former roommate of Reimer's arrived at the house to retrieve personal belongings.

An argument ensued, during which Reimer allegedly pointed a shotgun at the visitor, who then called law enforcement.

Taylor recalled, "All I heard was, don't come on my property. Don't come back, or I'm calling the cops. Then I heard the door slam and he went upstairs and put his shotgun away."

When police arrived, they reportedly saw Reimer on the porch with a rifle and ordered him to surrender. Instead, he re-entered the house, intensifying the situation.

"The sirens started going off and it just progressively kept getting worse," Taylor said. During this period, she described Reimer as trying to maintain composure under pressure.

Faced with fears for her safety and that of her pets, Taylor eventually decided to assist law enforcement. "The cops actually used my phone to track where he was in the house. So he was in his bedroom or in the bathroom 99% of the time," she revealed.

After the lengthy standoff, Reimer was taken into custody. Reflecting on her ordeal, Taylor shared, "I completely broke down. Completely broke down because, like, not only did I lose the roof over my head, I also lost my income."

Reimer is currently facing four charges, including three felonies. A court date has yet to be scheduled.

Victoria is not currently living in the home, but her 2 dogs and cat are currently still at the residence.

As Taylor seeks temporary housing, she hopes to move beyond this traumatic chapter . She ran her small business out of the home, so this loss will be tough on her for the time being.

Taylor is not living in the house at present, although her pets remain there.

