Summer Wonder program at Kent District Library's encourages reading with prizes for all ages

KENTWOOD, Mich. — This summer, children at the Kent District Libraries are keeping their minds active with the Summer Wonder Reading Program.

The initiative encourages reading during the break and offers a chance to win prizes.

At the Richard L. Root Library in Kentwood, children sing and celebrate the joy of reading.

The Summer Wonder Program, hosted by the Kent District Libraries, runs until August 8. "It's an amazing program," said Audrey Barker, a librarian at the KDL's Kentwood location . "You get all sorts of freebies. And here's the thing, we give prizes to adults too, teens, to adults like babies."

The program aims to combat the "summer slide," a phenomenon where students lose progress during months away from school.

Audrey explains, "We have to keep on doing things. Otherwise, the kids start getting what's called the summer slide, and they just go back to school, not quite where they ended the school year."

WXMI The prizes include trading cards, gift baskets, and more!

Participants gain rewards by logging books they've read, but Audrey notes that there are multiple ways to earn prizes. "They can either read, they can write, they can attend, or they can do a science experiment or some sort of activity. So they really can tailor it to however it works best for them and their family."

Jane Watt, a local parent, praises the program, saying, "It's been a great way to keep the kids, to keep reading through the summer, keep them engaged at the library, and to make sure that they're still focused on learning and education."

Audrey emphasizes the importance of self-directed learning, stating, "Because of the fact that you get to follow your own curiosities during the school year. It's very structured as it should be. But during the summer, that's when kids really get to break free."

The Summer Wonder Reading Program is active at all Kent District Library locations. Similar programs are available in Muskegon, Grand Haven, and throughout West Michigan.

