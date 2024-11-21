Substitute teacher arrested for solicitation of Battle Creek elementary student

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A substitute teacher is under arrest after police say he had inappropriate communication with an elementary school student.

The 68-year-old man now faces a charge of solicitation for that stem from a complaint in October. The Battle Creek Police Department says the teacher had been under investigation for nearly a month before taking him into custody on Thursday.

Investigators say there was nothing physically inappropriate about the teacher and student's interaction.

No other students are believed to be involved. The substitute teacher was working for the Lakeview School District in Battle Creek. It is not clear which elementary school in the district the student attends.

The man is being held in the Calhoun County jail, pending arraignment.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

