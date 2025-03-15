Watch Now
Strong winds create a blustery Saturday

Another round of strong storms possible later tonight into early Sunday morning
TDSATURDAYADVISORY.png
FOX 17
WIND GUST BARS.png
SPC DAY 1.png
MISPC DAY 1.png
Posted

WEST MICHIGAN — It will be a blustery Saturday across West Michigan as a powerful early Spring storm system continues to impact the region.

TDSATURDAYADVISORY.png

A HIGH WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the area until 8PM. We are expecting sustained winds today at least 20-30 mph; with gusts of up to 40-50 mph.

WIND GUST BARS.png

After widespread showers and strong storms early this morning, much of the day will be dry. Another round of showers and storms is likely later tonight into early Sunday morning.

Much of Lower Michigan is included in a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather; with strong winds being the primary threat.

MISPC DAY 1.png

The southern U.S. is facing a dangerous day of severe weather, as a rare HIGH RISK (Level 5 out of 5) for severe weather has been issued for portions of the deep south, especially in sections of Mississippi and Alabama. People in those states should be prepared for what could be a historic day of threatening weather; including the potential for several supercell tornadoes.

SPC DAY 1.png

