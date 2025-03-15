Strong winds create a blustery Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — It will be a blustery Saturday across West Michigan as a powerful early Spring storm system continues to impact the region.

FOX 17

A HIGH WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the area until 8PM. We are expecting sustained winds today at least 20-30 mph; with gusts of up to 40-50 mph.

FOX 17

After widespread showers and strong storms early this morning, much of the day will be dry. Another round of showers and storms is likely later tonight into early Sunday morning.

Much of Lower Michigan is included in a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather; with strong winds being the primary threat.

FOX 17

The southern U.S. is facing a dangerous day of severe weather, as a rare HIGH RISK (Level 5 out of 5) for severe weather has been issued for portions of the deep south, especially in sections of Mississippi and Alabama. People in those states should be prepared for what could be a historic day of threatening weather; including the potential for several supercell tornadoes.

FOX 17

