Storm damage, power outages hit West Michigan ahead of another round of severe weather tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — Downed trees and widespread power outages are impacting West Michigan following Wednesday's storm, and another round of severe weather is expected tonight.

"We've seen trees come down a lot in one year," one resident said.

"It's kind of crazy. I mean, it's still shocking every time we see it," another resident said.

A large tree branch came down in a Holland Township neighborhood following Wednesday's storm, blocking the road. Downed trees were also reported across Grand Rapids, including a massive tree in Riverside Park.

Consumers Energy's outage map shows impacts across the state, from north of Kalamazoo to near Midland.

According to Consumers Energy, 500 crews are staged across the state for damage assessments and restoration efforts from Kalamazoo to Saginaw.

With another storm expected tonight, Consumers Energy recommends taking the following steps now:

Charge all critical electronics.

Prepare a medical kit that includes a flashlight, extra batteries, water, canned food, blankets and medication.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs and computers.

After the storm:

Stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, or enclosed patio. This could produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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