'STEP UP': Muskegon nonprofit empowers young women transitioning to adulthood

MUSKEGON, Mich — The transition from teenager to adult can be challenging, particularly for those without family support. The nonprofit Step Up Muskegon is stepping in to help young women find “a path forward.”

Celine Chandler, 26, is one of the organization's success stories.

At 18, she found herself out on her own. She credits Step Up Muskegon for saving her from a life on the streets.

“Learning to keep myself together while also having to survive was really just the biggest part,” she told FOX 17 News. “I wanted better for myself, and I knew Step Up could give me that."

The nonprofit empowers young women aged 18 to 24 and single pregnant women by providing housing, mentoring, and life skills training in a Christ-centered environment.

"The vision of Step Up is healthy independence for all young adults," explained Kayla Moore, Step Up Muskegon Board President. "Our core values are wisdom, integrity, empowerment, and compassion.

Step Up Muskegon operates two homes, including a maternity house for young mothers.

Residents pay a low rent- roughly $200 per month- for accountability.

"We start with basic rules of keeping the house clean, you know, doing chores, respecting a curfew. We help connect them with different resources in the community, whether it's work, education, class," said James Kinley, the director of Step Up. "It provides them the opportunity to have self-confidence, to have self-esteem, to trust themselves that they can do this regardless of the challenges and circumstances they face."

Chandler returned to Step Up to live in the maternity house after she welcomed her daughter in 2023.

She said many of her Step Up peers and mentors have become like family.

"It's so important, because not everybody has the, you know, picture-perfect life. Not everybody has parents who show up, siblings who show up, family who shows up," Chandler said. "Even though Step Up is not my like, blood family, adoptive family, they have been the family that I never knew I had, never knew I needed, or could even have."

Chandler is now working and living on her own as she prepares to celebrate her daughter's second birthday.

She is grateful to Step Up and glad she took the steps to change her life, and her daughter's.

“I do not know where I'd be without them,” she said, adding, “It gives you hope for a better life, because you have good people walking alongside you."

The average stay in Step Up Muskegon homes is about 18 months, and the organization hopes to expand soon by creating a men's home.

Funded by donations, Step Up Muskegon is always in need of volunteers and mentors.

To learn more, or to donate, visit the organization's website or Facebook page.

