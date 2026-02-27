State Representative Jennifer Wortz introduces bills to halt data center development in Michigan until 2027

LANSING, Mich. — Republican State Representative Jennifer Wortz has unveiled a new plan to block the construction of data centers in Michigan until 2027. In a press release, Representative Wortz claims this pause would give Michiganders the time they need to voice their concerns about development plans in multiple communities across the state.

House Bills 5594-5596 would put a moratorium in place until April 1, 2027, for what the representative says will ensure that concerned community members can identify and discuss the ramifications of opening new data centers.

The three bills were created in a bipartisan effort by Rep. Wortz (R-Hudson), Rep. Joseph Fox (R-Fremont) and Rep. Dylan Wegela (D-Garden City). The bills would create a new "Data Center Regulation Act" prohibiting new data centers from receiving state or local permits.

Several communities in West Michigan have heard public input about the development of data centers, and the effects it can have on utility costs. There are proposed development sites of varying progression in:

Caledonia Township: Caledonia Township puts 6-month pause on data center development to review industrial standards

Cascade Township: Cascade Township pauses data center development for six months

Dorr Township: Potential Microsoft data center plans spark concerns in Dorr Township neighbors

Gaines Township: Gaines Charter Twp: Planning commission meeting cancelled per Microsoft request

Lowell Township: Lowell residents pack township board meeting to oppose proposed data center

Solon Township: Solon Township approves 6-month moratorium on data center proposals

House Bills 5594, 5595 & 5596 were referred to the House Committee on Government Operations for consideration.

