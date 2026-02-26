CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township leaders have approved a temporary moratorium on data centers, pausing permits, licenses and approvals for six months — with a six-month extension if necessary — while officials gather more information and consider updates to the township's zoning ordinance.

The Cascade Township Board voted Wednesday night to approve the measure. The move comes as a growing conversation about data center development has spread across West Michigan, with some neighbors saying the township lacked specific protections against them.

"To actually see what has been done and where there are issues that have come up in other states, before we allow them in our township, would be a good thing," one Cascade neighbor said.

Cascade Township pauses data center development for six months

What is a data center?

A data center is where computer equipment is stored to help power digital tools like smartphones. Streaming a video, logging into a bank's website or using artificial intelligence all typically involve a data center. On the national level, opponents have raised concerns about data centers' water, energy demands and noise issues.

What the moratorium means for Cascade

Wednesday night's decision was followed by a motion to create and adopt a temporary subcommittee for data center discussions and amendments. One township board member said the pause is intended to allow for a thorough review.

"All of these things I'd like to get a committee to review, come up with hard core facts and truths," the board member said.

Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance previously addressed the question of whether zoning protections against data centers were included in recently passed zoning rules.

"That is already being worked on by our legal council and that will be proposed in the near future through the planning commission but that's very specialized and technical and we do plan on doing it but it didn't need to be done necessarily in this step," Lesperance said.

A wider West Michigan conversation

Beyond Cascade, the economic development organization The Right Place has acknowledged concerns over data centers in the greater Grand Rapids area, but supports their development, pointing to a positive impact on the tax base. Solon Township and Caledonia have both previously put temporary moratoriums in place.

What's next

Data center discussions are also upcoming in Lowell and Gaines Township. FOX 17 News will continue to track developments across West Michigan.

