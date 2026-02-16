Caledonia Township puts 6-month pause on data center development to review industrial standards

CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Caledonia Township has implemented a six-month moratorium on data center and data mining operations to allow time for reviewing and evaluating industrial and operational standards.

The township officially voted to approve the moratorium last week, with the pause dating back to January 1st. During this period, no new data center applications will be accepted, and township staff and elected officials will not review any existing data center applications.

Tonight at 5:30 p.m., the planning commission and board of trustees will hold a joint meeting at Caledonia Township Hall to discuss their decision and review industrial standards.

Township Hall -8196 Broadmoor Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

The moratorium follows inquiries from data center developers about property at 68th Street and Kraft Avenue, according to a January Facebook message from Township Supervisor Bryan Harrison. While there is currently no proposal for a data center being considered by Caledonia Township, developers have expressed interest in the area.

"This property is identified for industrial use - which would include data centers," Harrison wrote. "But that zoning was done before newer and larger types of data facilities became common."

The township board and planning commission decided to review their industrial and operational standards and allow for community questions before moving forward with any potential developments.

Caledonia Township joins Solon Township, which approved a similar six-month moratorium on data centers last week, as West Michigan communities pause to evaluate their approach to these large-scale industrial developments.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

