Potential Microsoft data center sparks concerns among Dorr Township residents over land conversion

DORR, Mich. — Neighbors in Dorr Township are sharing renewed concerns about a potential Microsoft data center. The tech giant purchased more than 250 acres of land in the area back in 2024.

Linda Dumond and Chris Potter have each lived in Dorr Township for decades, drawn to the rural lifestyle and slower pace of life the community offers.

WXMI Linda and Chris moved out to Dorr for the rural life, a data center could impact that.

"We've been here a little over 35 years. We raised three children here," Dumond said.

Like many neighbors, the friends are worried about the potential transformation of prime jland into a massive data center facility. Microsoft purchased the land on 14th Street and 144th Avenue in 2024, according to Allegan County property records.

"That's been prime farmland, that's been farmed all along, and it's going to be a big, giant eyesore, and it's going to affect especially people are living right by it," Dumond said.

News of the data center project came to light during recent township meetings, catching many neighoff guard.

"We only heard a few days before our December township board meeting, and it was standing room only. I mean, in a few days, people already are up in arms around here," Dumond said.

WXMI These signs are posted all over town, against the Data Center.

Water system issues top the list of neighbots concerns, particularly since most homes in the area rely on private wells rather than municipal water systems.

"We have no city water here, none it. Everyone around here is wells. And if they get contaminated or dry, that's on us," Potter said.

Neighbors also worry about noise and light pollution from the facility.

Microsoft and Dorr Township officials are working to address these concerns through informational materials posted on the township's website, including fact sheets that address common questions about data center operations.

Despite these efforts, some neighbors remain skeptical about the long-term impact on their community, especially if these centers end up closing in the future.

Neighbors remain concerned about what will be left, and how it will affect property values.

Dorr Township will host a public workshop on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. where neighbors can learn more about the proposed data center project and ask questions about its potential impact on the community.

The Dorr Township data center discussion follows similar projects that have generated community opposition in nearby Lowell and Gaines townships, reflecting broader concerns about large-scale technology infrastructure development in rural West Michigan communities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube