State health department to replace some food lost to Gaylord tornado

LANSING, Mich. — Gaylord residents may qualify to have some of their food replaced following last week's EF-3 tornado.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the department may be able to assist SNAP recipients with the replacement of any food that was lost during the storm.

“We are marshalling resources and energy across state government to help Michiganders in Gaylord recover and rebuild from last week’s tornado,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We are helping families put food on the table and we will continue working with other state departments and federal partners to ensure families and small businesses have what they need.”

We’re told food assistance recipients can reach out to caseworkers to ask for replacement benefits if their food was lost as a result of storm damage or spoiled during power outages.

Click here to apply.

