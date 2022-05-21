Lt. Gov. to give update on Otsego Co. tornado damage, recovery efforts

GAYLORD, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will tour impacted areas and assess damage in Gaylord after a tornado touched down Friday.

The severe weather damaged homes, roads, small businesses and more.

Friday night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Otsego County in response to the damage.

Senator Jim Stamas and Michigan State Police emergency response coordinators will join Lt. Governor Gilchrist to make sure resources are directed to the areas most affected.

Lt. Governor Gilchrist will update Michiganders on the recovery efforts at a press conference in Gaylord at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube