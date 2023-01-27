Watch Now
Stanton dog groomer saves Shih Tzu with CPR

Mike Powers
Country Pets Grooming Salon
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 27, 2023
STANTON, Mich. — On Thursday, Gracie, an 11-year-old Shih Tzu, was at Country Pets Grooming Salon for her regularly scheduled appointment.

But in the back bathtub, Gracie went limp.

“She was lifeless; she was gone,” owner Kristen Hansen said.

Kristen Hansen owns Country Pets. Part of their training in dog grooming school was mouth-to-mouth for dogs.

Hansen hoped she'd never have to try to save a dog's life. But she did.

Cupping her hands in a circle, Hansen blew into Gracie's nose, then did chest compressions.

“The third or fourth time, the air just went through her body, and her tail just started shaking,” Hansen said.

Then it was time to get Gracie to the vet. The vet says they found fluid around her heart. Gracie spent Friday at home recovering with her loving family.

Hansen says she can't believe this actually happened. To her, it's a miracle.

“Knowing that I saved her life, it was amazing. It was a blessing. A miracle. It was the best feeling ever,” Hansen said.

By some Grace, Gracie is still here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
