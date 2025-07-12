Spring Lake sisters raise funds for Texas flood victims with lemonade stand

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake sisters 13-year-old Gwen and 9-year-old Charli Paling are proving that little things can create a big impact. For the past few days, they've used a lemonade stand in their neighborhood to fundraise for the families affected by the recent flooding in Texas.

It started earlier this week, when the sisters heard of the devastating news states away.

"It was very heartbreaking and sad; we really wanted to do something to help," said Gwen and Charli at their lemonade stand on View Drive and Fruitport Road in Spring Lake.

The sisters decided to put their entrepreneurial skills to use.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Gwen and Charli Paling

For the past few days, they have been selling lemonade and hydrangeas from their yard. Their commitment to the cause goes beyond just selling refreshments; they are also raising funds for the families of the Camp Mystic flood victims.

Charli is an animal lover, so she hopes to donate part of the funds to help support any pups that have been affected, whether it's through animal rescues or law enforcement canines who work tirelessly to search and rescue.

"‘We really [would] like to [donate] a cut [of the] money to the canines, because they're working really hard,’" Gwen explained.

In just three days of selling lemonade, the Paling sisters have raised over $1,000.

"I thought we were gonna make, like, around $30-40," said Gwen and Charli. "We're in like, the hundreds, thousands."

"We had amazing people that kind of reached out to other people, and then it kind of like, turned into something bigger than us, so it's just been beautiful," said the girls' mother, Becky Paling. "It's taught my kids a lot of lessons that I couldn't have taught, right? They're learning how to talk with people."

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Gwen and Charli pour lemonade for a couple of customers.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

"We had a woman that said that her daughter was currently in Texas, and they were trying to get her out, and that she was just really appreciative of this," Becky said. "I think it also taught them that there are people that are affected here in our town, whether it's family members that are in Texas or whether it's just people."

The sisters are determined to continue their mission of helping those in need.

"A little bit of money can go a long way, and you're changing people's lives," said Charli.

"Even though their hands are small, their hearts can still be big, and they can radiate light, even if it is in something as simple as a lemonade stand," Becky said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

