Woman found floating in Lake Michigan was from New Mexico

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The woman who died after being found floating miles from shore earlier this week likely went for a swim and wasn't able to make it back to land.

The 67-year-old from New Mexico was staying alone at a relative's lakeshore property before she went missing, according to the South Haven Police Department. Detectives believe the woman took a swim and never got out of the water.

She was found about 5 miles from shore around 6 p.m. on Monday, June 23 by a boater. Crews from the South Haven Area Emergency Services pulled her from the water and rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Foul play is not suspected in her death. Results from an autopsy are still pending.

Out of respect for the family's wishes, the police department is not releasing the woman's name.

