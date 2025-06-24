Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Person hospitalized after being found unconscious in Lake Michigan

SHAES Rescue One0001.jpg
South Haven Area Emergency Services
South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to two motorcycle crashes Saturday evening.
SHAES Rescue One0001.jpg
Posted

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A person is being treated at Bronson-South Haven Hospital after they were found floating unconscious in Lake Michigan near South Haven on Monday evening, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

The incident occurred around 6 p.m., approximately 5 miles south of the lighthouse.

SHAES said a boater reported finding the unconscious person in the water but was unable to pull them out. The boater managed to secure a flotation device on the individual until help arrived.

Emergency responders from SHAES reached the scene by both swimming and boat. They successfully retrieved the person from the water and immediately began CPR while boating them to shore.

The person's current condition has not been released.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise