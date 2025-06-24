Person hospitalized after being found unconscious in Lake Michigan

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A person is being treated at Bronson-South Haven Hospital after they were found floating unconscious in Lake Michigan near South Haven on Monday evening, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

The incident occurred around 6 p.m., approximately 5 miles south of the lighthouse.

SHAES said a boater reported finding the unconscious person in the water but was unable to pull them out. The boater managed to secure a flotation device on the individual until help arrived.

Emergency responders from SHAES reached the scene by both swimming and boat. They successfully retrieved the person from the water and immediately began CPR while boating them to shore.

The person's current condition has not been released.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

