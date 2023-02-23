Whoopee pies go uneaten during ice storm, proceeds give back to family of fallen firefighter

PAW PAW, Mich. — At GG's Sweets in downtown Paw Paw, there's a new sign out front: "Whoopee pies, $5, proceeds go to family of Paw Paw firefighter."

Wednesday night's ice storm meant many people didn't show up to a local Girl Scout cookie-baking competition.

That left GG's with lots of leftover pomegranate chocolate mint whoopee pies. They're not going to waste, says owner Sarah Cox.

“Hopefully raise some money for this young family by selling the whoopee pies for a $5 donation,” Cox said.

That's why Sarah says she does business in Paw Paw: small town roots mean everything when an unexpected tragedy strikes.

Tragedy took the life of Ethan Quillen, a father, husband, and volunteer firefighter with the Paw Paw Fire Department.

He was out doing his job during the storm when a tree branch fell from the ice storm. That tree took a power line down with it, ultimately taking Ethan's life.

Cox says she couldn't bear to learn Ethan's name before heading into work Thursday. She says there's a good chance she knows the family — because the community is so close-knit.

Through tears, she said, "I don’t know his name. It doesn’t matter. Our community needs to support them."

